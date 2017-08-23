Powerball making history with $700 million jackpot

In this undated image, a lottery store patron holds a stack of Powerball tickets. (Source: File/FOX5)

The current Powerball jackpot is moving its way into the history books with a $700 million prize up for grabs.

Wednesday's available jackpot ranks as the second largest in U.S. history.

Despite the long odds, one in 292.2 million to be exact, people throughout the country have been lining up to try their luck to correctly match the six balls drawn.

Wednesday's Powerball drawing will take place at 7:59 p.m. PT.

The $700 million prize reflects the annuity option, paid over 29 years, according to lottery officials. A winner who wants the cash would receive $443.3 million, minus taxes.

The jackpot is second only to a $1.6 billion prize won in January of 2016.

Powerball is played in 44 states, with the closest ticket purchase options to the Las Vegas area available in Southern California and Arizona.

