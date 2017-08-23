Chance of showers, thunderstorms in Southern Nevada - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Chance of showers, thunderstorms in Southern Nevada

Image of the sunrise from the Stratosphere camera on Aug. 23, 2017. (Cassandra Jones/FOX5) Image of the sunrise from the Stratosphere camera on Aug. 23, 2017. (Cassandra Jones/FOX5)
7-Day forecast starting Aug. 23, 2017. (FOX5) 7-Day forecast starting Aug. 23, 2017. (FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms remain in the forecast for Southern Nevada.

The chance of thunderstorms will be in the Las Vegas Valley Wednesday and Thursday with high temperatures in the upper 90s.

Look for drier conditions heading into the weekend and temperatures climbing back above the 105-degree mark.

