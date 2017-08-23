The Latest: Hundreds of protesters for Trump's Reno speech

Donald Trump speaks in Las Vegas in an undated photo. (File)

The Latest on President Donald Trump's visit to Nevada (all times local):

11:55 a.m.

Hundreds of protesters gathered outside as President Donald Trump addressed the American Legion's national convention in northern Nevada.

They were met Wednesday with dozens of Trump supporters, chanting slogans and hurling insults at each other.

There were no reports of violence outside of the president's speech at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center.

When Reno police separated the two sides, there were only about 25 pro-Trump and about 100 anti-Trump people in the crowd.

By the end, anti-Trump forces outnumbered the others, about 500 to 50.

Trump supporter Ryan Nash of Reno said he was impressed with everyone's responsible behavior and that he was there to "show people we're not Nazis, we're not racists."

Stacey Shinn of the Progressive Leadership Alliance of Nevada said she was there to "resist Trump's hate."

10:50 a.m.

President Donald Trump is on his way to address the American Legion convention after working the crowd at the Reno airport.

After arriving at the Nevada Air National Guard base at the Reno-Tahoe International Airport on Wednesday, Trump spent several minutes chatting with Republican Gov. Brian Sandoval outside Air Force One before walking across the tarmac and greeting several invited guests.

Trump shook hands along the rope line, signed autographs, and at one point, took a baby into his arms and kissed the child.

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson traveled with the president.

Carson and Sandoval were also seen greeting the crowd and later left with Trump.

Trump is headed to address the American Legion at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center, where hundreds of protesters have assembled.

10:30 a.m.

President Donald Trump has landed in northern Nevada.

Trump flew in Wednesday morning to Reno to address the American Legion's national convention at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center.

He landed at the Reno-Tahoe International Airport just before 10:30 a.m.

Trump was greeted on the tarmac by Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval, among others.

Outside the convention center, there's been no sign of violence among the crowd of about 50 supporters of the president and the 300 or so anti-Trump protesters.

An officer has directed the people to separate into opposite corners. The officer said that this way, "everybody can get their message out peacefully."

Trump is scheduled to return to Washington after this visit.

10:15 a.m.

There's been no sign of violence ahead of President Donald Trump's speech in northern Nevada to the national convention of the American Legion.

An hour before Trump's appearance, Reno police separated about two dozen supporters of the president from more than 100 sign-waving, chanting activists protesting his visit to Reno.

An officer directed the crowd to separate, ordering anti-Trump and pro-Trump people to opposite corners. The officer said that this way, "everybody can get their message out peacefully."

At one point, an anti-Trump protester summoned police when a lone pro-Trump activist walked into their cordoned-off area. An officer then escorted him to the other side of the barricade without incident.

The protesters waved signs that said "impeach Trump" and "Nazi-trash out of Nevada."

They chanted "lock him up, impeach Trump."

9:25 a.m.

President Donald Trump is on his way to northern Nevada.

Trump is flying Wednesday morning to Reno to address the American Legion's national convention at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center.

He's expected to land at the Reno-Tahoe International Airport shortly before his 11 a.m. speech.

Trump is scheduled to return to Washington after this visit.

The Nevada appearance is coming after Trump's rally Tuesday night in Phoenix, when he lashed out at the media and criticized Arizona's two Republican senators.

After that speech, police used tear gas to break up the protesting crowds.

