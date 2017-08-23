President Trump to speak in Northern Nevada

Donald Trump speaks in Las Vegas in an undated photo. (File)

President Donald Trump has a scheduled stop in Reno, Nevada on Wednesday.

The speech is planned to take place at the American Legion's annual convention, according to the White House.

The president is fresh off a campaign rally in Phoenix on Tuesday where he was met with protests, but also called for unity in the opening of his remarks.

President Trump is on the schedule for 11 a.m. at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center.

