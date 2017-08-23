Cops: Man arrested for trying to punch police horse in face - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Cops: Man arrested for trying to punch police horse in face

Posted: Updated:

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) -- Police say a Massachusetts man was arrested during a weekend festival after he attempted to punch a police horse in the face.

Authorities said Monday that the 59-year-old Worcester man was arrested Saturday at Worcester's Latin American Festival.

Police say he tried to walk through a group of mounted officers despite being told not to do so. The officers say he deliberately put his shoulder into the chest of one of the horses, and an officer grabbed him by the collar and threw him back in front of the horses. Police say he then threw a punch at one of the animals, which jumped back with an officer still mounted.

Officers say the man struggled as they arrested him and kicked two officers after being placed in handcuffs.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.