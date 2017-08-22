Mayweather, McGregor kick off fight week in Las Vegas

Hundreds of fans flooded Toshiba Plaza outside of T-Mobile Arena Tuesday, hoping to get a chance to see Conor McGregor or Floyd Mayweather Jr., days before they face off in the boxing ring.

The two fighters kicked off fight week with a 'Grand Arrival' to T-Mobile Arena. Each fighter had time to take the stage, address the fans and answer questions.

Mayweather entered first, walking on stage to a "Money Team" rap song and thanking his supporters in the crowd.

"I'm a lot older now, so with being older, the body needs a lot of rest," Mayweather said after being asked about his training. "This training camp I've done more resting to let the body recoup and let the body rejuvenate."

Mayweather finished by giving his prediction for the Saturday night fight: "I told you guys before, this fight won't go the distance. If you're going to bet, bet it won't go."

Next up was Conor McGregor, but instead of taking the stage he took to the crowds, walking around the fences to shake hands with a talk to supporters.

But McGregor wasn't just face-to-face with fans; while he was circling around the stage, the UFC champion met Mayweather's camp in the crowd. Things got testy as the two entourage started pushing.

After taking the stage, McGregor gave his own prediction for the historic boxing match: "I will have the ability to take him out," McGregor said. "He will be on the floor in the first and in the second - if he gets to the second. After that, I will decide if I will embarrass him in there or put him out of his misery."

