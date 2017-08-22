Man in Seahawks shirt robs shop near Nellis and Twain

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is searching for a man who robbed a business early Tuesday morning near Nellis Boulevard and Twain Avenue.

At about 3:00 a.m., the man walked in to the store on the 3700 block of South Nellis, showed a gun and demanded money. An employee gave him an undisclosed amount of money, and he took off, Metro said.

The man is described as 40 to 50 years old, 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-9, weighing 130 to 140 pounds, with gray hair, police said. The man was wearing a Seattle Seahawks shirt during the robbery.

Anyone with information on the case or suspect is asked to contact police at 702-828-3591.

