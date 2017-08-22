Sprint hiring new positions for 7 new locations in Las Vegas

Sprint is looking to hire new employees for seven new stores slated to open in Las Vegas and Henderson.

Sprint announced the news Tuesday morning, adding they are opening a total of 43 new stories in the Mountain Southwest region, creating more than 300 jobs in the area.

Out of the seven new stores planning to open, Spring unveiled the locations for six of them, including two in Henderson and four in Las Vegas. Job seekers should apply at: www.sprint.com/jobs.

55 N. Stephanie, Ste. 120 HENDERSON 2570 E. Desert Inn Rd. LAS VEGAS 7291 S. Eastern Ave. LAS VEGAS 2342 E. Bonanza Rd. LAS VEGAS 334 W. Lake Mead Pkwy, Ste. 100 HENDERSON 3531 S. Rainbow Blvd. LAS VEGAS



“We are making an aggressive push to expand on the local level, making it easier for wireless shoppers to save with Sprint’s industry-leading value for unlimited data, talk and text,” Greg Post, Sprint Regional President for the Mountain Southwest, said. “With our continued network improvements and charitable efforts like the 1Million Project, Sprint, in partnership with the Sprint Foundation continually seeks opportunities to give back locally by providing free devices and service to help high school students throughout the Southwest to complete their online assignments."

