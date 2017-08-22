Swastika painted near Las Vegas elementary school, 'KKK' on elderly couple's van

A swastika and expletives were seen painted on the sidewalk near a Las Vegas elementary school Monday evening.

Police were called to investigate the incident just before 8:00 p.m. near Linda Rankin Givens Elementary School on 655 Park Vista Drive, near I-215 and Alta Drive.

A FOX5 viewer submitted pictures of the swastika and expletives (discretion is advised for the image).

The viewer said a container of red paint was found near the graffiti. The message “Fu** 12,” were written under the Swastikas, 12 is slang for police, specifically the narcotics division.

A clean-up crew was seen cleaning it on Tuesday morning. An investigation into the incident is ongoing. Police said they are still looking for witnesses.

Across town, a Las Vegas couple said they are wondering if hate crimes are on the rise in the valley, after their car was vandalized.

Jimmy Sinyard and his wife Birdie, woke up to find “KKK” plastered across Jimmy’s car. The Sinyards said they are trying to figure out if they were the intended targets, and that it’s the first hate crime they’ve seen in their neighborhood. Birdie said she when she woke up Sunday morning and found, “Ha Ha Ha” and “KKK” spray painted across the car, she called on her granddaughter Jewel to investigate.

Jewel said she went outside and walked around the car to find more profanity including images of male genitalia, along with “F-you Trump” and the B-word on the sides of the car.

Jimmy said he never discloses his political affiliations, so he is confused about the entire crime. However, he said if the vandals are kids, he knows what type of punishment they should get.

“We don’t like to see bad or harm come to anyone,” Birdie said. “But this was just not right.”

“We grew up in the day that you got spanked for what you did wrong,” Jimmy said.

“A lot of it is just disrespect for anything that belongs to anyone else," Birdie said.

Las Vegas Metro Police said officers are investigating the graffiti, not only as a hate crime, but as a crime against the elderly. Both crimes carry felony charges.

Anyone with information is urged to Metro's Northwest Area Command at 702-828-3426. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

