Swastika found on sidewalk near Las Vegas elementary school

A crew cleans the graffiti near a Las Vegas elementary school on Aug. 22, 2017. (FOX5)

A swastika and expletives were found painted on the sidewalk near a Las Vegas elementary school Monday evening.

Police were called to investigate the incident just before 8 p.m. near Linda Rankin Givens Elementary School on 655 Park Vista Drive, near I-215 and Alta Drive.

A FOX5 viewer submitted pictures of the swastika and expletives (discretion is advised for the image).

The viewer said a container of red paint was found near the graffiti.

A clean-up crew was seen cleaning it on Tuesday morning.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Police said they are still looking for witnesses.

Anyone with information is urged to Metro's Northwest Area Command at 702-828-3426. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

