In-N-Out planning additional Las Vegas locations

The exterior of an In-N-Out restaurant appears in this file image. (Source: File/FOX5) The exterior of an In-N-Out restaurant appears in this file image. (Source: File/FOX5)
Burger-lovers will soon have two more additional locations to get their In-N-Out fix.

The new locations will be near Sahara Avenue and Hualapai Way as well as Flamingo Road and Sandhill Road. 

The vice president of real estate and development for In-N-Out, Carl Arena, said the projects are still in the final permitting stages. 

"There is quite a bit of preparatory infrastructure work to be completed before we can set a construction start date." Arena said. 

Arena said once construction begins, it usually takes about four to five months for the restaurant to open. 

There are currently 14 locations throughout Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, Henderson, and Laughlin. A list of locations can be found online here

