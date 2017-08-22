Reports: Gas leak shuts down lanes on Jones Blvd. at I-215 - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Reports: Gas leak shuts down lanes on Jones Blvd. at I-215

Posted: Updated:
Written by Lesha Ruffin
Photo by: Juan Chavez-Sandoval/ Facebook Photo by: Juan Chavez-Sandoval/ Facebook
Gas leak closes lanes of Jones Blvd. at I-215 | Photo: LVACS Gas leak closes lanes of Jones Blvd. at I-215 | Photo: LVACS
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Nevada Highway Patrol officials reported a gas leak Tuesday morning in the area of Jones Boulevard and Interstate 215 in Las Vegas.

The incident occurred around 10 a.m. as crews worked on scene.

Lanes of Jones Boulevard were closed from Interstate 215 to Russell Road during the incident. It is unclear what caused the gas leak and if any injuries were reported. 

