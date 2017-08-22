Pot prices reach all time high

The cost of "trim," the part of the marijuana plant used to make edibles and oils is at a record high, according to industry experts.

Redwood Cultivation Facility chief executive officer and president Paul Schloss said the fair market value of trim has gone up from about $250 dollars to $650 since the start of recreational sales.

"It's about supply and demand," Schoss said. "Consumers are choosing oils, edibles, concentrates, and topical which is in very high demand in Las Vegas."

Schloss said consumers gravitate towards more discreet products like gummies and lotions as opposed the traditional marijuana flower because it's more discreet.

The shortage also impacts the price tag consumers see at the dispensary.

"There’s limited inventory," Cannacopia Dispensary Managing Consultant Robert Casillas said. "We don’t know when we’re going to get [inventory] in so we have a high demand. We’d be in an empty store with no customers and laying off employees if we didn’t raise the price to slow down the demand."

