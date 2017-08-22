Hitting the jackpot: Blessing or a curse?

In this undated image, a lottery store patron holds a stack of Powerball tickets. (Source: File/FOX5)

Instant mega millionaires have instant problems. Bad investments, gifting money, unknown taxes and poor spending habits cause many "lucky" winners to be worse off after winning.

Nearly 70 percent of lotto winners are broke within seven years.

Unwanted public attention, sob stories from family, friends and random people cause jackpot winners stress.

Reports online show winners are targets for criminals and family members. Some have even been killed.

A representative from California Lotto said there is a winners handbook provided to anyone online and top winners have one year to claim their prize.

