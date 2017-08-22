Metro investigating deadly west Las Vegas crash

Police investigate a crash at Buffalo Drive and Alta Drive on Aug. 22, 2017. (Armando Navarro/FOX5)

Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating a deadly crash in west Las Vegas Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred at 8:47 a.m. near Buffalo Drive and Alta Drive.

According to police, the crash involved two vehicles.

Police initially said three people were taken to University Medical Center in unknown condition.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Expect lane closures and delays at Buffalo at Alta while we investigate an injury crash at that location. — LVMPD (@LVMPD) August 22, 2017

Metro's Traffic Bureau later tweeted that the crash is fatal.

There is a fatal traffic collision on S. Buffalo Dr. near Alta Dr. Expect delays if you are in the area. pic.twitter.com/8VTYdVTgdw — LVMPD Traffic Bureau (@LVMPD_Traffic) August 22, 2017

The intersection is closed for the investigation, police said.

Further details were not immediately released.

