Metro investigating deadly west Las Vegas crash - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Metro investigating deadly west Las Vegas crash

Posted: Updated:
Police investigate a crash at Buffalo Drive and Alta Drive on Aug. 22, 2017. (Armando Navarro/FOX5) Police investigate a crash at Buffalo Drive and Alta Drive on Aug. 22, 2017. (Armando Navarro/FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating a deadly crash in west Las Vegas Tuesday morning. 

The incident occurred at 8:47 a.m. near Buffalo Drive and Alta Drive. 

According to police, the crash involved two vehicles.

Police initially said three people were taken to University Medical Center in unknown condition. 

Metro's Traffic Bureau later tweeted that the crash is fatal. 

The intersection is closed for the investigation, police said. 

Further details were not immediately released. 

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.