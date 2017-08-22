3 injured in west Las Vegas crash

Las Vegas Metro police said three people were injured in a crash in west Las Vegas Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred at 8:47 a.m. near Buffalo Drive and Alta Drive.

According to police, the crash involved two vehicles. Three people were taken to University Medical Center in unknown condition.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Expect lane closures and delays at Buffalo at Alta while we investigate an injury crash at that location. — LVMPD (@LVMPD) August 22, 2017

The intersection is closed for the investigation, police said.

