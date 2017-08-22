3 injured in west Las Vegas crash - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

3 injured in west Las Vegas crash

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Las Vegas Metro police said three people were injured in a crash in west Las Vegas Tuesday morning. 

The incident occurred at 8:47 a.m. near Buffalo Drive and Alta Drive. 

According to police, the crash involved two vehicles. Three people were taken to University Medical Center in unknown condition. 

The intersection is closed for the investigation, police said. 

