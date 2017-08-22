Public invited to see McGregor, Mayweather events in Las Vegas - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Public invited to see McGregor, Mayweather events in Las Vegas

Posted: Updated:
Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor are scheduled to fight Aug. 26 at T-Mobile Arena. (File) Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor are scheduled to fight Aug. 26 at T-Mobile Arena. (File)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

The public has been invited to see Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather arrive in Las Vegas ahead of the big fight. 

The grand arrival will take place at Toshiba Plaza, in front of the T-Mobile Arena on the Las Vegas Strip. 

The fighters on the undercard for Saturday's fight will arrive at approximately 1 p.m. McGregor is expected to arrive at 1:30 p.m. and Mayweather is expected at 2 p.m. 

For those hoping to see the weigh-in, Mayweather Promotions tweeted the public can get tickets starting at 10 a.m. on Tuesday through Ticketmaster

It will take place on Friday with special guest appearances and performances by Cardi B, Fetty Wap, Nick Cannon and more at T-Mobile Arena. Doors open at 12 p.m.

FOX5 will have special coverage ahead of the big fight on Saturday. Watch the broadcast at 4 p.m. for exclusive content ahead of the fight and the Raiders game that will air on FOX5 at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.