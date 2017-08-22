Public invited to see McGregor, Mayweather events in Las Vegas

Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor are scheduled to fight Aug. 26 at T-Mobile Arena. (File)

The public has been invited to see Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather arrive in Las Vegas ahead of the big fight.

The grand arrival will take place at Toshiba Plaza, in front of the T-Mobile Arena on the Las Vegas Strip.

The fighters on the undercard for Saturday's fight will arrive at approximately 1 p.m. McGregor is expected to arrive at 1:30 p.m. and Mayweather is expected at 2 p.m.

RT if you're making your way to @TMobileArena today at 1pm PT for the fighter #grandarrivals as we welcome #mayweather and #mcgregor! pic.twitter.com/FS62jqlnfZ — MayweatherPromotions (@MayweatherPromo) August 22, 2017

For those hoping to see the weigh-in, Mayweather Promotions tweeted the public can get tickets starting at 10 a.m. on Tuesday through Ticketmaster.

It will take place on Friday with special guest appearances and performances by Cardi B, Fetty Wap, Nick Cannon and more at T-Mobile Arena. Doors open at 12 p.m.

FOX5 will have special coverage ahead of the big fight on Saturday. Watch the broadcast at 4 p.m. for exclusive content ahead of the fight and the Raiders game that will air on FOX5 at 5 p.m.

