Henderson police seek public's help to solve stabbing of Uber driver

The side of a Henderson police cruiser is seen in this undated image. (File/FOX5)

Henderson police said they are asking for the public's help to find the man who stabbed and carjacked an Uber driver in 2016.

The incident occurred on Dec. 14, 2016, at 10 p.m. at The Equestrian apartments on 10701 Eastern Avenue, near Horizon Ridge Parkway.

Police said the male Uber driver responded to the apartment complex to pick up a fare when a suspect slashed his neck and carjacked his Chevrolet Captiva with Nevada license plate 899 ZCW.

The Chevrolet was later recovered in the 2800 block of Cedar Street, near Charleston Boulevard and Fremont Avenue.

The Uber driver suffered severe injuries to his neck and continues to recover, police said.

Police described the suspect as a white man approximately 25- to 30-years-old, between 5'10" to 6'0" tall, approximately 150 to 175 pounds, with blue eyes and blonde hair. The suspect also has a red tattoo under his right wrist.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Henderson police at 702-267-4911. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

