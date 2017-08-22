Chance of showers remains in Southern Nevada - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Chance of showers remains in Southern Nevada

Posted: Updated:
Written by Cassandra Jones
Connect
(Cassandra Jones/FOX5) (Cassandra Jones/FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

It will be a beautiful start to Tuesday with temperatures in the low to mid 70’s. 

The daytime high will be 99 degrees with more clouds this afternoon as the chance for showers remains over the mountains. 

The chance of showers in the Valley returns as early as Wednesday with drier and warmer conditions for the weekend. 

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.