Man found outside apartment complex with multiple gunshot wounds

Las Vegas police said a good samaritan located a male victim lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds Monday night near downtown Las Vegas.

Officers were dispatched to 1100 Morgan Avenue, near Martin Luther King Boulevard and Washington Avenue at 8:39 p.m.

Lt. David Gordon said a man standing outside his apartment heard what appeared to be an argument followed by 4 to 5 gunshots. He then discovered a male victim suffering from 2-3 gunshot wounds lying on the ground.

The man called 9-1-1 to report the incident, police said.

Emergency responders rushed the victim into surgery at a nearby hospital, according to police.

At this time, police have not determined a motive for the shooting and no one has been taken into custody.

If anyone has information regarding this shooting, contact LVMPD at 702-828-3111 or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

