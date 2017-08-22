Large valley home suffers $350K in fire damages

A "very large" valley home near Alta and Rancho Drives suffered $350,000 worth of damages in a fire Monday afternoon, according to Las Vegas Fire and Rescue.

Firefighters were called to the home on Conners Drive in the Rancho Nevada Estates at 3:15 p.m. after neighbors said they saw smoke coming from the roof.

LVFR said the fire burned through the master bedroom, attic and roof. It took about 30 minutes to get under control. The house is being renovated and no one is staying there during its construction. No one was there when the fire was reported.

According to LVFR, fire investigators believe the fire started in the attic and the cause is unknown.

No one was displaced and there were no reported injuries, LVFR said.

