Existing policy 'could have' prevented stabbing at middle school

Parents were asking why a policy that has protected students for years at Thurman White Middle school failed to stop a 12-year-old girl from stabbing a 16-year-old girl last Friday.

The Clark County School District said, for the past three years, students at the middle school have been wearing ID badges on a lanyard around their necks displaying their names and faces. Students were not wearing the badges on the first week of school because they hadn't been printed yet.

The policy is not consistent or mandatory across the entire district. Schools like Barbara & Hank Greenspun Junior High School have also upheld the policy but enacted it sooner. Thurman White Middle School staff said it won't enact the policy until Sept. 7 due to the time it takes to print the badges following school picture day.

"If it's already implemented at other schools, why isn't it implemented at our school?" mother Monique Zaferatos said. "They have a lot of problems in implementing things at the Clark County School District."

Captain Ken Young of the CCSD Police Department said implementing the policy "could have" stopped the stabbing, but he emphasized that it's just speculation. He said he wouldn't go so far as to recommend schools enact the policy earlier in the year. He also said he was more concerned with the fact that a 12-year-old girl was able to sneak a knife on campus and recommended that parents keep a closer eye on their children.

"If they're checking them at the gate, at the entrance there, it probably could have prevented it because they would have known a non-student was here," Zaferatos said. "(The stabbing victim) landed on the ground right next to my son's feet. He didn't want to come to school today."

Lee Guenot, a parent whose daughter attends Greenspun Junior High, agreed. He said he feels a lot safer knowing that his daughter and her classmates are forced to wear the badges. Still, he said enforcement is the most important issue to keep in mind.

"The ID is only as good as the person checking them," he said. "They wear it around their neck. You can't wear it on your belt. You can't hold it in your pocket. You can't keep it in your wallet."



"Good luck!" Zaferatos said. "I don't see that happening. They can't even keep the parents out of the parking lot here."

