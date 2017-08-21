Valley clouds dim excitement of solar eclipse

Clouds dimmed excitement for people hoping to see the 2017 solar eclipse. (FOX5)

The 2017 solar eclipse had been called a "once in a lifetime viewing experience," but unfortunately, Mother Nature had other plans for the Las Vegas Valley.

The last coast-to-coast total solar eclipse that crossed the United States was 38 years ago, so this year's eclipse drummed up excitement. Watch parties were happening throughout the valley, from the CSN Planetarium in North Las Vegas, to the Visitor’s Center at Lake Mead.

“I was at the gym last night,” Katelynn Wheelock said watching from the Lake Mead Visitors Center. “They told me I probably won’t be able to see it, but I was like 'Who cares? I’m still going to try.'”

Classrooms across Clark County joined in too, for educational purposes.

“The solar eclipse is when the moon takes a bite out of the sun,” Michelle Estrada-Salcedo, a fourth grade student at Loman Elementary School said.

Much like Mother Nature took a bite out of everyone's in the valley, she brought in clouds and rain, changing up eclipse party plans.

“It’s raining," Wheelock said. “It’s so sad.”

Students at Loman Elementary school had to turn to the NASA live stream of the eclipse instead of the skies.

“It was the first experience I’ve ever had looking at a solar eclipse,” Estrada-Salcedo said.

The hope was to see the eclipse in-person, but the view was more of a let down.

It was still a teachable moment that many students said they won’t forget. Fortunately, another solar eclipse path will cross the USA in 2024.

