Las Vegas Strip marquees to honor Jerry Lewis

Jerry Lewis onstage during his final performance at the South Point Hotel-Casino in Las Vegas on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau)

The marquees on the Las Vegas Strip will pay tribute to comedian, entertainer, and humanitarian, Jerry Lewis on Monday.

Images of the Lewis will be displayed from 7:49 p.m. until 8 p.m.

The starting time which is 19:49 military time is a nod to the year 1949 when Lewis first performed in Las Vegas. He entered the spotlight as part of a double act with singer Dean Martin and had many Las Vegas area connections.

Lewis passed away in Las Vegas Sunday morning. His publicist said he passed away peacefully of natural causes with his family by his side.

