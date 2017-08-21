Las Vegas Strip marquees honor entertainer Jerry Lewis

An undated image of Jerry Lewis graces the MGM marquee as a tribute to the late entertainer on August 21, 2017 (FOX5).

Jerry Lewis onstage during his final performance at the South Point Hotel-Casino in Las Vegas on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau)

The marquees on the Las Vegas Strip paid tribute to comedian, entertainer, and humanitarian, Jerry Lewis on Monday.

Images of the Lewis were be displayed from 7:49 p.m. until 8 p.m. on multiple hotel casino marquees.

The starting time for the display was 19:49 military time, which is a nod to the year 1949 when Lewis first performed in Las Vegas. He entered the spotlight as part of a double act with singer Dean Martin and had many Las Vegas area connections.

"He didn't just live here, he went out and helped others. I'm talking every musician, every stagehand, and every cocktail waitress in Las Vegas. Everyone he came in contact with loved this man," said Myron Martin, president and CEO of The Smith Center.

Lewis passed away in Las Vegas Sunday morning. His publicist said he passed away peacefully of natural causes with his family by his side.

"The world has lost an amazing human being, someone who gave so much," said Lewis' publicist Candi Cazau .

If you captured images of the tribute on the Las Vegas Strip, share it with us by uploading it to reportit.fox5vegas.com.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.