Gas prices climb again in Las Vegas

Gas prices rose for the second week in a row in the Las Vegas Valley, according to a study by GasBuddy.

The average cost of gasoline climbed 1.8 cents per gallon to $2.57 per gallon in Las Vegas, GasBuddy reported. That compares with the national average that dropped 2.4 cents per gallon to $2.32 cents per gallon.

Including the change in price this week, prices in Las Vegas on Sunday were 20.6 cents per gallon higher than the same time last year and was three cents per gallon higher than last month. GasBuddy reported the national average increased 3.7 cents per gallon during the last month and was 15.7 cents per gallon higher than last year.

The average cost of fuel in the state of Nevada was $2.77 per gallon which was a 0.7 cent per gallon increase compared to last week.

Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy, said there has been a "nearly insatiable demand for gasoline" ahead of the eclipse. Adding, "motorists in rural eclipse viewing areas may find filling their tanks more challenging as stations struggle to keep fuel in their underground tanks."

DeHaan said motorists may see gas prices lower as "oil prices remained under pressure as the season's close comes into view along with lower gasoline demand and cheaper winter gasoline."

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.