Officer arraigned on manslaughter charge in chokehold death

Kenneth Lopera (LVMPD) Kenneth Lopera (LVMPD)
LAS VEGAS (AP) -

A suspended police officer has been arraigned on a manslaughter charge in the chokehold death last May of an unarmed man he chased out of a Las Vegas Strip casino.

Kenneth Lopera wasn't asked to enter a plea, and a Las Vegas judge let him remain free Monday on $6,000 bail pending a Sept. 25 preliminary hearing of evidence in the death of Tashii Brown.

Lopera is also charged with oppression under color of office.

He could face up to eight years in prison if he's convicted of both charges.

The Clark County coroner said Brown was intoxicated by methamphetamine and had an enlarged heart, but he died May 14 due to a chokehold outside The Venetian resort.

Police say Lopera violated several departmental policies when he chased, used a stun gun and choked Brown.

