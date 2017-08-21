Henderson daycare worker caught on camera tossing child arrested

Police spoke to a couple who were reportedly involved in sexual activity while on a Las Vegas-bound plane Saturday morning.More >
Police spoke to a couple who were reportedly involved in sexual activity while on a Las Vegas-bound plane Saturday morning.More >
Las Vegas will experience a partial solar eclipse on Monday from 9:09 a.m. until 11:52 a.m. It will mark the first time in 99 years that a solar eclipse will cross the entire country.More >
Las Vegas will experience a partial solar eclipse on Monday from 9:09 a.m. until 11:52 a.m. It will mark the first time in 99 years that a solar eclipse will cross the entire country.More >
A New Hampshire woman who became stuck in a swimming pool after the ladder broke turned to Facebook to ask for help getting out.More >
A New Hampshire woman who became stuck in a swimming pool after the ladder broke turned to Facebook to ask for help getting out.More >
Comedy legend Jerry Lewis has passed away in Las Vegas Sunday morning.More >
Comedy legend Jerry Lewis has passed away in Las Vegas Sunday morning.More >
A nudist club in Lonedell, Missouri is having an eclipse viewing party.More >
A nudist club in Lonedell, Missouri is having an eclipse viewing party.More >
Powerball officials say there was no grand prize winner in the latest drawing, and one of the nation's largest lottery jackpots will continue to grow.More >
Powerball officials say there was no grand prize winner in the latest drawing, and one of the nation's largest lottery jackpots will continue to grow.More >
Authorities are investigating a stabbing incident Friday morning at Thurman White Middle School in Henderson.More >
Authorities are investigating a stabbing incident Friday morning at Thurman White Middle School in Henderson.More >
The community gathered together Saturday to help the family of a boy who was killed by his father last month. Police say Tyler Knaub stabbed his son Nova to death, tried to kill the mother of his child, and then took his own life.More >
The community gathered together Saturday to help the family of a 4-year-old who was killed by his father last month. Police say Tyler Knaub stabbed his son Nova to death, tried to kill the mother of his child, and then took his own life.More >
It's a largely overlooked but gory reality of the New York City subway system: When someone takes their life by jumping in front of a train, police need to find a place to put the mutilated body until a medical examiner truck arrives.More >
It's a largely overlooked but gory reality of the New York City subway system: When someone takes their life by jumping in front of a train, police need to find a place to put the mutilated body until a medical examiner truck arrives.More >