Henderson daycare worker caught on camera tossing child arrested

Henderson police said they arrested a 20-year-old daycare worker after she was caught on camera grabbing and tossing a 5-year-old child under her care.

Aleana Estepp was arrested on a felony child abuse charge Monday morning, the department said.

The mother of the child, Nina Pitts, said she picked her child up from K.I.D.S. Academy in Henderson on Aug. 10 and found out her child bit her tongue. It wasn't until they got home that her daughter told her the "teacher had thrown her." The next day, Pitts asked the staff at the academy to see the surveillance video.

"You can see in the video that she walked back with aggression, and went back and stomped and just slammed her on the ground, and that's not what you do to anybody. Let alone a five-year-old," Pitts said.

Staff told Pitts that Estepp was fired. The owner of the daycare, Crystal Blessing, said she was devastated to see the video and will use it to train staff on what not to do.

Henderson police conducted an investigation into the incident.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Henderson police at 702-267-4911. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

