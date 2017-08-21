1 arrested for arson after Las Vegas fire - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

1 arrested for arson after Las Vegas fire

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue said one person was arrested after a fire on Aug. 21, 2017. (LasVegasFD/Twitter) Las Vegas Fire and Rescue said one person was arrested after a fire on Aug. 21, 2017. (LasVegasFD/Twitter)
Las Vegas Fire and Rescue said one person was taken into custody after a fire near downtown Las Vegas Monday. 

The incident occurred just after 8 a.m. at 550 East Charleston Boulevard, near Las Vegas Boulevard. 

According to the department, an outside fire spread to a building. 

Damage was estimated at $5,000, the department said. 

No injuries were reported, the department said. 

One person was arrested on two counts of arson, the department said.

An investigation is ongoing. 

