Clouds could impact viewing of solar eclipse in Southern Nevada - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Clouds could impact viewing of solar eclipse in Southern Nevada

Posted: Updated:
Written by Cassandra Jones
Connect
The solar eclipse from Hailey, Idaho (CNN) The solar eclipse from Hailey, Idaho (CNN)
A graphic of the forecast for the solar eclipse. (Cassandra Jones/FOX5) A graphic of the forecast for the solar eclipse. (Cassandra Jones/FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Clouds could cover the solar eclipse in Southern Nevada. 

Scattered showers were moving through the Valley Monday morning with a thunderstorm cell near Mountain's Edge in the southwest portion of the Valley. 

Even though the clouds could block the viewing of the solar eclipse mother nature showed off with a gorgeous double rainbow! 

Isolated thunderstorms may also impact the viewing of the solar eclipse. 

FOX5 will air a special on the solar eclipse from 10:20 a.m. until 10:32 a.m. 

If you have pictures or video of the solar eclipse share it with us and use #FOX5SolarEclipse on social media. 

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.