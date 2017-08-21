Clouds could impact viewing of solar eclipse in Southern Nevada

A graphic of the forecast for the solar eclipse. (Cassandra Jones/FOX5)

Clouds could cover the solar eclipse in Southern Nevada.

Scattered showers were moving through the Valley Monday morning with a thunderstorm cell near Mountain's Edge in the southwest portion of the Valley.

Even though the clouds could block the viewing of the solar eclipse mother nature showed off with a gorgeous double rainbow!

Isolated thunderstorms may also impact the viewing of the solar eclipse.

FOX5 will air a special on the solar eclipse from 10:20 a.m. until 10:32 a.m.

