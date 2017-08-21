Man on skateboard struck and killed on Boulder Highway

NHP said they are investigating a fatal crash on Boulder Highway on Aug. 21, 2017. (LVACS)

Nevada Highway Patrol said a man on a skateboard died after being struck by a vehicle Monday morning.

The incident occurred at 5:22 a.m. on Boulder Highway South of U.S. 95.

Troopers said a gray Toyota Corolla struck the man. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Toyota remained at the scene, troopers said. Impairment is not suspected.

The right lane of Boulder Highway and ramp to U.S. 95 South are closed, troopers said.

