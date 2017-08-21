Comedic legend Marty Allen remembers the late Jerry Lewis

"Jerry Lewis was a comedic genius," comedic legend Marty Allen said.

Marty Allen recalled the late Jerry Lewis' life Sunday.

"I saw him in action and said 'Oh wow. He's something else,'" Allen said.

Allen talked about some of Lewis' career highlights including movies like 'The Bell Boy' and 'The Nutty Professor'.

"He was talented in telling a story and he was talented with his movements and all the wonderful things he could do," Allen said.

Lewis' career first launched into super-stardom when he teamed up with fellow entertainer, Dean Martin. The comedic duo performed in front of thousands of sold out audiences. The pair also made more than a dozen hit movies in the 1950s.

"He and Dean did so well together," Allen said. "[The movies] were all hits."

Allen met Lewis when Lewis took his talents to Las Vegas. Allen, who is 95-years-old did not remember the year, but he remembered what he told Lewis.

"I'm truly one of your fans," Allen recalled saying.

Allen became a legendary comedian himself. He said Lewis was a fan of his work also.

"Every time I saw him when I bumped in to him he'd say 'Hello dere Marty!' and I'd tell him a joke and he'd get hysterical laughing," Allen said. "I'd say, 'Isn't that something? I got Jerry Lewis laughing!'"

Lewis also did tireless work for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. His publicist said his Labor Day telethons raised more than $2 billion for the non-profit.

"His MDA children were always in his heart even after the telethon came to a halt," publicist Candi Cazau said. "He had such a tremendous passion for the kids he worked with over the years. He had a heart of gold."

"We lost one of the greatest entertainers of all time," Allen said. "I hope he rests in peace."

Cazau said Lewis died from natural causes. He was surrounded by family.

