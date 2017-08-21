Las Vegas community comes together for peace and unity

Hundreds packed First AME Church Sunday to stand for peace and unity. It was in response to the protests that turned deadly in Charlottesville last week.

Faith leaders from all different backgrounds, races, and religions spoke to try and unite the community against racism, anti-Semitism, and bigotry.

Congresswoman Jacky Rosen spoke at the event. She challenged the group to stand together and not allow hate in the community.

“Let us all stand together today and every day and say to those who spew evil words or promote tyrants, not in my neighborhood, not in my Nevada, not in my nation, not now and not ever,” Rosen said.

Ten-year-old Hannah Brislin was at the event with her mom. She explained how she loved seeing everyone come together, but at the same time, she’s sad that the community still has to fight racism.

“I've heard some awful stuff about people and what people of different colors have been said and it's just not very nice and here when all this was happening I felt happy and sad at the same time,” Brislin said.

Las Vegas mother ShaRhonda Ramos brought her son to the event so he could see that he’s supported.

“Peace and Unity. Hearing the words obviously is one thing but seeing the group of people ready to do this, it's an important thing,” Ramos said, “I have an 11-year-old son who, strangely enough, black just like me. I want him to feel comfortable and know that there's a group of people in this community that do support you and that that small minority of people who don't, we don't have to worry about. We're gonna do what we can to make this a peaceful and unified community."

Members from the Muslim, Jewish, Sikh, Catholic, Baptist, and Methodist communities spoke, as well as countless leaders from other religions and groups.

One person was escorted out of the event for interrupting with his own words. He was taken out peacefully.

