Iconic entertainer Jerry Lewis passes away in Vegas home

LAS VEGAS

Comedy legend Jerry Lewis has passed away in Las Vegas Sunday morning.

According to multiple reports, the 91-year-old was found dead in his Vegas home at about 9:15 a.m.

The iconic entertainer entered the spotlight as part of a double act with singer Dean Martin in the 1950s and has had many Las Vegas-area connections.

Candi Cazau, publicist for the famed actor, said in a statement that Lewis passed away peacefully of natural causes with his family by his side. 

Lewis was recently hospitalized for an infection back in June and entered a rehabilitation phase for treatment that placed a scheduled movie shoot on hold.

