Iconic entertainer Jerry Lewis passes away in Vegas home

Comedy legend Jerry Lewis has passed away in Las Vegas Sunday morning.

According to multiple reports, the 91-year-old was found dead in his Vegas home at about 9:15 a.m.

Jerry Lewis Dead at 91 https://t.co/d8myGzi5vK — TMZ (@TMZ) August 20, 2017

The iconic entertainer entered the spotlight as part of a double act with singer Dean Martin in the 1950s and has had many Las Vegas-area connections.

Remembering #JerryLewis - a fixture in our area for decades from entertainment on the Strip to his annual #MDA telethon. Thank you & #RIP. pic.twitter.com/ML13rvtJ07 — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) August 20, 2017

Candi Cazau, publicist for the famed actor, said in a statement that Lewis passed away peacefully of natural causes with his family by his side.

Lewis was recently hospitalized for an infection back in June and entered a rehabilitation phase for treatment that placed a scheduled movie shoot on hold.

Jerry Lewis just died. When I met him, I feel apart, just sobbed. I guess it's time for that again. — Penn Jillette (@pennjillette) August 20, 2017

Stay with FOX5 for continued updates.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation).