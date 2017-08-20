Officials: No Powerball winner, jackpot swells to $650M - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Officials: No Powerball winner, jackpot swells to $650M

(Courtesy: Public Domain Pictures) (Courtesy: Public Domain Pictures)
DES MOINES, IA (AP) -

Powerball officials say there was no grand prize winner in the latest drawing, and one of the nation's largest lottery jackpots will continue to grow.

Maura McCann, of the New Hampshire Lottery, says no ticket matched all six numbers following Saturday night's drawing. The winning numbers were: 17, 19, 39, 43, 68 and Powerball 13.

Wednesday's drawing will now have an expected $650 million jackpot - third-largest in U.S. history.

Participants have failed to match all six balls for more than two months.

Powerball is played in 44 states as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The odds of winning the giant prize is one in 292.2 million.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

