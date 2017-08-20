Officials: No Powerball winner, jackpot swells to $650M

Authorities are investigating a stabbing incident Friday morning at Thurman White Middle School in Henderson.More >
Multiple callers reported hearing gunshots at Legacy High School Friday night, according to North Las Vegas Police.More >
Court proceedings can be stressful, especially when custody and ownership play a roll. This time, however, the pup played the judge.More >
Police spoke to a couple who were reportedly involved in sexual activity while on a Las Vegas-bound plane Saturday morning.More >
The Fremont Street Experience has announced it will celebrate the life of singer-songwriter Chester Bennington.More >
We're only a few days away from the first total solar eclipse in nearly four decades.More >
Las Vegas will experience a partial solar eclipse on Monday from 9:09 a.m. until 11:52 a.m. It will mark the first time in 99 years that a solar eclipse will cross the entire country.More >
A robocall you may have either hung up on or completely ignored may land you $900 in your bank account.More >
Henderson police are seeking the public's help to locate a missing 80-year-old woman.More >
