Peace, unity vigil being held at North Las Vegas church

A vigil for peace and unity is scheduled to take place at a North Las Vegas church Sunday evening.

The Anti-Defamation League and First AME Church said they are joining faith leaders, officials and the community to denounce anti-Semitism, racism, and bigotry.

This event is on the calendar to start at 4 p.m. at the First African Methodist Episcopal church located at 2446 Revere Street, near Carey Avenue.

The call for peace is on the heels of the political turmoil and protests that turned violent in Charlottesville on Aug. 12

This vigil is backed by the NAACP, the Anti-Defamation League, the Interfaith Council of Southern Nevada, the Jewish Federation and multiple religious faith groups according to the church.

“Now is the time for strong leaders from every demographic and faith community across the nation to stand up with a resounding and unified voice against the real axis of evil,” said Pastor Ralph Williamson, of the First AME Church. “White supremacy, hatred, racism and fascism have no place in the United States of America.”

The organizers have asked those who attend to not carry posters or signs, but rather "Come with open hands and hearts."

