Hundreds unite to support mother who was stabbed and 4-year-old son killed

The community gathered together Saturday to help the family of a boy who was killed by his father last month. Police say Tyler Knaub stabbed his son Nova to death, tried to kill the mother of his child and then took his own life.

At just 4-years-old, friends say Nova made and impact on countless people.

“[He was] Friendly, happy, smiley, an amazing dresser, better than I could ever strive to be, he was a stud,” friends Megan Tortia, Kari Wener, and Kate McCracken said.

In July, Nova’s father stabbed him to death and tried to kill his mother, Cierra.

“Once we found out exactly what happened and who it was we just wanted to turn a tragedy into something to help Cierra,” Tortia said.

“Whether you knew Cierra or not, you knew her love for her kid. Seriously, whether you knew her or not,” explained Werner.

Hundreds of people showed up at Nacho Daddy to help with medical costs and give emotional support.

“All of us are mothers and you can't not think about your own children and the pain that she probably, well she does feel,” Werner said.

However, these friends say even through that pain, Cierra wants to make something good out of this nightmare.

“It’s so redemptive after what he wanted to do. I feel like he really wanted to tear everyone down, tear her down, and this is a great way to see not everything is ugly, there is so much beauty and we can pull together. Even though one person can come and do something like that, the majority of us are willing to pull together and do something like this,” McCracken said.

“One day her story could hopefully save someone's life and that's amazing,” Werner said.

Cierra was actually at the fundraiser Saturday. Her friends tell me, eventually, she wants to be a voice to help others in situations like hers.

If you'd like to help during this tough time here’s a link.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.