Couple causes stir with sexual activity on Vegas-bound flight

Police spoke to a couple who were reportedly involved in sexual activity while on a Las Vegas-bound plane Saturday morning.

“Apparently, they just couldn’t control themselves,” said Michael Oram, McCarran International Airport spokesman. “They were all over each other.”

The couple was informed to refrain from such actions while on the flight but continued to do so.

As the two were passengers on a Southwest Airlines flight headed to Las Vegas from Atlanta, according to airport records.

Southwest flight 3246 landed ahead of schedule at McCarran, just after 8 a.m., and Metro made contact with the couple.

Officers said the incident will be forwarded to the FBI and FAA for investigation, but no complaint was filed or any arrests were made on Saturday.

The situation did not cause any travel delays according to Southwest.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.