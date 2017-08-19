Powerball jackpot of $535 million up for grabs

In this undated image, a lottery store patron holds a stack of Powerball tickets. (Source: File/FOX5)

The Powerball jackpot continues to grow with a total well above $500 million this weekend.

No one matched the winning numbers on Wednesday and now the next drawing is Saturday night.

The jackpot is projected to be about $535 million - making it the eighth largest in U.S. history.

According to lottery statistics, the most frequent numbers that have come up in Powerball are 26, 16, 41, 22, 32, 28 with the Powerball number 6.

However, finding the lucky combination of numbers remains high as odds of winning the Powerball jackpot is one in 292.2 million.

Saturday's drawing will take place at 7:59 p.m. PT with the closest ticket purchase options to the Las Vegas area available in Southern California and Arizona.

Stay with FOX5 for updates on this story when the winning numbers are drawn.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.