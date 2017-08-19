Animal Foundation waives fees on 'Clear the Shelter' day

Street view of the Animal Foundation in an undated image. (Google Maps)

Clear the Shelter event being held at the Animal Foundation on Aug. 19, 2017. (Animal Foundation/Facebook)

The Animal Foundation is waiving adoption fees for all animals waiting for their forever home on Saturday.

The foundation, located at 655 N. Mojave Rd., near Bonanza Road, said they are holding a one-day special 'Clear the Shelter' event from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Several hundred dogs, cats, and small animals, including rabbits, will be available for adoption, according to the organization.

"Clear the Shelter Day is a great national event that raises awareness about the need to find forever homes for shelter pets," said Carly Scholten, Chief Operating Officer for The Animal Foundation. "We are hopeful that all of our pets will find forever homes in one amazing day."

The no-cost adoptions will include spay/neuter surgery, microchip, and up-to-date vaccines. A government charge of up to $10 may apply.

The Animal Foundation takes in an average of 80 pets per day and said they are always in need of patrons to adopt shelter pets.

