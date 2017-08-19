Raiders the most popular Super Bowl bet

The NFL regular season is still a few weeks away, but fans can feel the football fueled excitement in valley sportsbooks, and a lot of that anticipation is coming from Raiders fans.

The Raiders aren't Super Bowl favorites; that title belongs to the Patriots (5/2 at the Westgate Superbook), but the Raiders (8/1 at the Superbook) are the most popular bet in town.

"They're leaders in ticket count and number two in money wagered," the Westgate Superbook's Jay Kornegay said.

Kornegay said he started seeing a spike in silver and black last season.

"A lot of their games were the biggest games of the week for us, so we always had to put them on one of the bigger screens because there was so much interest in those Raiders games," Kornegay said.

So, what's causing the surge? Kornegay said he thinks it's a mix of things, including the longtime Raiders fanbase in the valley, high expectations for the team this year and excitement about the team's future move to Las Vegas.

"It's difficult to measure that, but I certainly believe it's a factor," Kornegay said. "They're all hyped up, it's three years down the road but they're acting like it's next weekend they're going to be here!"

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.