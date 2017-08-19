Gunshots heard at Legacy High School in North Las Vegas - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Gunshots heard at Legacy High School in North Las Vegas

A police vehicle at Legacy High School investigates reports of shots fire on Aug. 18, 2017. (Roger Bryner/FOX5) A police vehicle at Legacy High School investigates reports of shots fire on Aug. 18, 2017. (Roger Bryner/FOX5)
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV (FOX5) -

Multiple callers reported hearing gunshots at Legacy High School Friday night, according to North Las Vegas Police.

Officers responded to the campus at about 9:00 p.m. No victims were found and no suspects were put into custody, NLVPD said.

