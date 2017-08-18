Henderson daycare owner speaks out on child abuse investigation

A mother was furious after surveillance video showed her five-year-old daughter being thrown across the room by a daycare worker. She shared the video with FOX5 and filed a police report with Henderson police.

Crystal Blessing, the owner of K.I.D.S. Academy where the incident took place, said she saw the video for the first time online.

"I learned about it on Facebook and that was pretty devastating," Blessing said.

She bought the academy in 2014 and said she hadn't received any complaints about that teacher in the past.

"You never expect to see that, especially from people that you're trusting to be there to represent you," Blessing said.

Nina Pitts, whose five-year-old daughter was thrown in the video, said she was also devastated by what happened.

"It's kind of scary that you had this bond and this family and this friendship, and then its violated," she said.

Pitts said her kids had been going to the academy for years, but after what happened to her youngest daughter, she decided to pull them out and put them in a different daycare.

"If everything was handled and the authorities were contacted without me having to do all the work, then I could understand that it was a one time situation, but since it wasn't handled the way its supposed to be handled it makes me not have much faith in that facility," Pitts said.

Blessing said she fired the employee involved as soon as she saw the video, and she will now use the video to train staff on what not to do.

"I don't want my school to be known as that type of environment. I don't want parents to feel like they can't trust us or bring their students here," Blessing said.

She also had words for the five-year-old's mother.

Blessing said, "I'm super sorry, that the way it happened. It's not right and I would've done the same thing in your shoes."

Pitts said her focus is on the abuse investigation she filed with Henderson police.

"It is what it is, and I'm going to do my parental right and obligation just to make sure that shes punished to the greatest extent of the law," Pitts said.

