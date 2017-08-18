Report: Man threatens 'Larry Flynt's Hustler Club' with mass shootings and explosions

Las Vegas Metro police arrested a man for threatening Larry Flynt's Hustler Club with violent mass shootings and bombings if he was not paid thousands of dollars.

Christopher Watkins, 33, was taken into custody Aug. 17 for making numerous violent threats to the Vegas strip club throughout the course of a year, according to police. Watkins continuously harassed the club through Facebook Messenger and other electronic communication, police said.

According to police, Watkins referenced a dancer named Alisha Scout in a message to the club. In the message, Watkins claimed he paid this dancer "$3,230 one night and $600 for the next night with no entertainment."

Detectives said they researched the claims and found that a dancer under that moniker did not work at the club and the dollar amounts were not registered in the club's records.

Police said Watkins also used the messaging platform to directly contact and threaten the club's general manager, Ralph James.

According to a Metro arrest report, James filed an incident report with the police department on Dec, 12, 2016. In the report, James referenced several threats from Watkins stating he wished to blow up the club and carry out a mass shooting. Police said the threats were sent directly to the club's Facebook page at first.

Shortly after, James received a message from Watkins on his personal Facebook profile threatening to hurt James and his family. James told police he believes Watkins may have found his name through the club's direct website. He proceeded to file a incident report with Henderson police, according to the report.

A second employee, Dwayne Francis, filed a report with Metro police on Feb. 3, 2016 stating he received a message from Watkins with similar threats.

A few days later on Feb. 7, 2016, Watkins demanded a cash payment or he would blow up the club during their Super Bowl party event. According to the report, employees were fearful of the threats, so the club hired extra security and requested additional Metro police marked units to patrol the area during the event.

Metro said the event "concluded without incident."

In April, Watkins sent the following message to the club, "You got my money ready yet? I want three prepaid Visa cards and the pin numbers so I don't have to pay taxes. All three cards will have $10,000 on them or you will not have a strip club. You should have negotiated with me before the Super Bowl and you snitched me out you (expletive). You will be finished."

Watkins continued the threat in another message.

"I just got done cleaning my rifle. It is ready to go. Test fired it to makes sure. I hope you don't pay me because I ain't got a (expletive) thing to lose. I will make an example out of you," Wilkins said in the message.

James filed an additional incident report the same month citing a more explicit threat from Watkins to his family, "24-hours say goodbye to your family. I am telling you I will come down to your (expletive) and kill everyone."

Police also mentioned that Watkins messaged the club numerous YouTube videos of individuals firing semi-automatic and automatic assault riles along with serial killers.

In a seperate message from Oct. 8, 2016, Watkins said he wishes to break the "Orlando Nightclub record." This was made in reference to the Pulse nightclub shooting in the summer of 2016, police said.

After a thorough investigation, police found that Watkins made very specific threats and took him into custody. Watkins is charged with making threats or conveying false information concerning acts of terrorism, weapons of mass destruction, lethal agents or toxins prohibited, according to the police report.

Watkins is scheduled to appear in court Aug. 25, 2017.

