Nevada plan to use untried execution drugs draws criticism

A guard stands watch at a prison in Nevada. (File/FOX5) A guard stands watch at a prison in Nevada. (File/FOX5)
Prison officials in Nevada are drawing criticism for proposing to use an untried three-drug combination for the Nov. 14 lethal injection of a death row inmate who says he wants to die.

A Nevada Department of Corrections spokeswoman said Friday the state has the drugs it proposes to use, including the paralytic medication cisatracurium, the synthetic opioid fentanyl and the sedative Diazepam.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada and an attorney at the Berkeley Law Death Penalty Clinic in California raised immediate concerns that Scott Raymond Dozier will suffer and suffocate while he's conscious but paralyzed.

The 46-year-old Dozier was convicted of two murders in 2002, in Phoenix and Las Vegas.

He told a judge this week wants his sentence carried out, and that he's not really concerned about pain and suffering.

