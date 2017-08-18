Las Vegas woman chooses painting over opioids to recover from stroke

Caryn Citron is a Las Vegas abstract artist who suffered a stroke at age 48. Instead of taking opioids to help in her recovery, she turned to painting to help regain the muscle strength on her right side and improve her mental health.

After Citron had a stroke, she said she was worried that her children would grow up without her and she did not want to burden them with her condition. She chose not to take opioids for recovery in order to be the strongest possible mother and wife. She said painting became meditative, and she didn't suffer from the potential negative consequences of taking opioids.

"I made a choice not to take opioids when I got out of the hospital," Citron said. "I've seen how they can ruin people's lives. Despite the pain, I wanted to be alert and present for my children and family."

Painting began as a form of rehabilitation for Citron, but it soon turned into one of her greatest joys. She said choosing not to take opioids has allowed her to participate in everyday activities and wake up every morning happy to be alive. Citron said she loves doing things for her family, teaching preschool and gifting paintings to her friends.

