North Las Vegas church peace vigil to be held Sunday

A boy draws a heart on the sidewalk in Charlottesville, Va., on Aug 18, 2017, near the site where Heather Heyer was killed during a rally. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)

A Las Vegas area church is hosting a vigil in light of the deadly Charlottesville protests and is urging attendees not to bring signs or posters.

The First AME Church in North Las Vegas says people should instead "come with open hands and hearts."

The interfaith event will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday.

It's also being sponsored by the NAACP, Anti-Defamation League, Interfaith Council of Southern Nevada and the Jewish Federation.

The church said they're taking a stand for peace and unity and denouncing anti-Semitism, racism and bigotry.

