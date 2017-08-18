Fright Dome to hire 400 for Halloween season

A robocall you may have either hung up on or completely ignored may land you $900 in your bank account.More >
A robocall you may have either hung up on or completely ignored may land you $900 in your bank account.More >
It has been 12 long years, but the case of Natalee Holloway, the woman who went missing in 2005, might be one step closer to closing.More >
It has been 12 long years, but the case of Natalee Holloway, the woman who went missing in 2005, might be one step closer to closing.More >
917. That's the number of hate groups operating in the US, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center. The FBI doesn't keep track of domestic hate groups, and the SPLC's tally is widely accepted.More >
917. That's the number of hate groups operating in the US, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center. The FBI doesn't keep track of domestic hate groups, and the SPLC's tally is widely accepted.More >
A Metro police officer who pleaded guilty to child pornography charges earlier this year has died at the age of 25, one day before he was supposed to answer for his crimes.More >
A Metro police officer who pleaded guilty to child pornography charges earlier this year has died at the age of 25, one day before he was supposed to answer for his crimes.More >
Police said they are investigating an early morning shooting in front of Harrah's hotel-casino on Thursday.More >
Police said they are investigating an early morning shooting in front of Harrah's hotel-casino on Thursday.More >
A Florida woman is facing child abuse and DUI charges after driving drunk at more than twice the legal limit with a toddler in the back seat, according to police.More >
A Florida woman is facing child abuse and DUI charges after driving drunk at more than twice the legal limit with a toddler in the back seat, according to police.More >
A person was shot in the stomach at a Las Vegas shopping center, according to Las Vegas Metro police.More >
A person was shot in the stomach at a Las Vegas shopping center, according to Las Vegas Metro police.More >
We’ve all had leg cramps, but probably not like this!More >
We’ve all had leg cramps, but probably not like this!More >
Here we go again.More >
Here we go again.More >