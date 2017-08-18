Fright Dome to hire 400 for Halloween season

Fright Dome is looking to hire 400 people for the Halloween season. (File)

Fright Dome is looking for 400 people to scare customers at its annual attraction on the Las Vegas Strip.

Owner Jason Egan said he is looking to fill positions for this season including guides, actors, strolling entertainers, stage performers and other positions. Those with a "less frightening resume" can apply for makeup artists, FX specialists, retail sales and more.

Interviews will take place at Circus Circus in the Skyrise Casino on the main level on the following dates:

Aug. 18 from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Aug. 19 from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Aug. 25 from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Aug. 26 from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Sept. 9 from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Applicants are asked to bring a valid government-issued ID and Social Security card. All applicants must be 18-years or older to apply.

More information on Fright Dome can be found online here.

