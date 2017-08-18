Where to watch the solar eclipse in Southern Nevada

Las Vegas will experience a partial solar eclipse on Monday from 9:09 a.m. until 11:52 a.m. It will mark the first time in 99 years that a solar eclipse will cross the entire country.

Here are some of the places around Southern Nevada offering a place to enjoy the eclipse:

College of Southern Nevada’s Planetarium

The viewing will last from 9 a.m. until noon at the North Las Vegas campus on 3200 East Cheyenne Avenue, near Pecos Road. Expert astronomers will be at the event, which will feature telescopes, educational displays, live streams of the eclipse and more. Free eclipse viewing glasses will be available at the event.

Lake Mead National Recreation Area

The park is hosting a free viewing party at the visitor center from 9 a.m. until noon. Attendees can view the eclipse with rangers using a solar telescope and solar glasses.

Silverton Casino

The Silverton Casino said it is welcoming guests to view the solar eclipse from the fifth floor of the parking garage. The first 1000 guests to visit the Player’s Club at the casino will receive a free pair of eclipse glasses. Since the eclipse will end at about lunchtime, the casino is also offering a 70 percent discount off at the Seasons Buffet from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Red Rock Canyon

The Bureau of Land Management is hosting a viewing party at the visitor center from 8:30 a.m. until noon. There will be eclipse information and activities for attendees. Eclipse talks will be held at 9 a.m., 10 a.m., and 11 a.m.

Lyft Eclipse promotion

Lyft is offering those heading to a destination to watch the solar eclipse a discount. The company is offering $5 off of two rides. Users will need to enter the code "LVECLIPSE" to take advantage of the promotion.

FOX5 will also air a special on the Solar Eclipse on Monday from 10:20 a.m. until 10:32 a.m. Join meteorologist Sam Argier and Ted Pretty as well as Mike Doria, Adam Herbets and Cherney Amhara as they take you inside watch parties for the eclipse.

