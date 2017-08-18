Top motorcyclists stop in Las Vegas for Endurocross

A motorcycle rider runs through the track on Aug. 18, 2017. (Luis Marquez/FOX5)

A rider practices on the track at The Orleans on Aug. 18, 2017. (Luis Marquez/FOX5)

Some of the best motorcycle riders in the country are in Las Vegas for Endurocross.

The motorcyclists will compete in indoor, off-road motorcycle racing on a track at The Orleans on Saturday.

The public can watch riders practice for free on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Fans can also get autographs and pictures with the riders at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets for the main event, which starts at 8 p.m. can be purchased online here. Prices range from $26 to $36.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.